Berkeley College Welcomes Chinese Students to White Plains

The collaboration between Berkeley College and Guizhou University of Finance and Economics (GUFE) in China continues in 2018.

On Jan. 10, 68 students from China arrived at the White Plains, campus. The GUFE students will reside in student housing at Berkeley College in White Plains, where they will earn credits toward their Bachelor’s degrees in business disciplines. Westchester Community College will offer English as a Second Language (ESL) courses to students from China who require ESL instruction.

During the welcome ceremony, Berkeley College and GUFE announced the expansion of the program with Westchester Community College as part of a multi-year partnership with GUFE. “We are building a bridge between China and America. By being here you are making yourself a world citizen,” Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College, told the students from China. “We are going to challenge you. You are going to work hard, you are going to learn, and you are going to grow.”

“I appreciate Berkeley College’s support of GUFE. I hope we can expand our partnership and that we can make progress together,” said Song Zhao, Vice President and Party Secretary at GUFE, assigned by the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China. “To our students, we hope you can treasure this opportunity to study hard and build a positive presence here.” Mr. Zhao is part of a six-member delegation from China that visited Berkeley College and Westchester Community College in anticipation of the students’ arrival. The delegation also visited the Berkeley College campus in White Plains and the Westchester Community College campus.