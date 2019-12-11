Bedford Super Announces Bid for Buchwald’s Assembly Seat

By Joan Gaylord

Flanked by elected officials from neighboring municipalities, Democratic Bedford Supervisor Chris Burdick declared his candidacy Wednesday morning for the 93rd Assembly District.

“I plan to work with the same zeal and energy that I have put into things here,” said Burdick. “This is not a Bedford seat. It is not a White Plains seat or any other municipality’s seat. It is a 93rd District seat.”

The district is currently represented by David Buchwald who announced in October that he would be running for the Democratic nomination for the 17th Congressional District now occupied by 16-term incumbent Rep. Nita Lowey. Lowey is retiring at the end of next year, when her current term expires.

State law does not allow Buchwald to campaign for both offices concurrently.

Burdick said he would pursue the same progressive agenda that Buchwald has embraced. The issues he intends to prioritize include gun safety, affordable housing, the climate crisis, reproductive rights and criminal justice reform.

When asked what he would most like to achieve should he be elected to the Assembly, he spoke of the role of government.

“For a long time, the state of California has been a beacon of progressive government, compassionate government,” Burdick said. “I want to see the state of New York challenge that title. I am a huge believer in government being a force for good. We are limited only by our imagination and determination. But with issues like the climate and our infrastructure, we have to act now.”

State Sen. Peter Harckham (D-Lewisboro) noted Burdick’s accomplishments in town government, including most recently working with him and other officials to obtain the funding to repave a roughly two-mile stretch of I-684 between Harris Road and Exit 6.

“We will miss David in the Assembly and he leaves very large shoes to fill,” Harckham said. “The Democratic Party is fortunate to have a deep bench. I think experience makes a difference and, with Chris, we have a seasoned public servant.”

Other elected officials who attended the announcement spoke of Burdick’s qualities that would help him succeed in state office. Bedford Councilwoman MaryAnn Carr said Burdick’s ability to reach consensus among a group with diverse views has been impressive. Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich credited Burdick’s leadership skills in the multi-municipality effort to improve cell coverage across northern Westchester.

Pound Ridge Supervisor Kevin Hansen credited Burdick’s empathy, saying that if he reaches the Assembly, he would understand the challenges facing local governments.

“The most important reason to send Chris to Albany is his character,” said Lewisboro Supervisor Peter Parsons. “We don’t know what issues will come up. But if we select an individual based on his character, we know he will do the right thing.”

At this time, no Republican candidates have stepped into the race. Burdick said he knows of five other Democrats who also have their eyes on the party’s nomination – three from White Plains and one each from Harrison and New Castle.

“I am the only candidate who holds elected office,” he said. “I have the background, experience, knowledge and success working with every level of government to get things done.”