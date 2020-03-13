Bedford Schools to Close Through April 3; Distance Learning to Be Used

The Bedford Central School District will close its buildings to students through Friday, Apr. 3 for precautionary measures as the threat of the coronavirus continues to play havoc with school schedules.

Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg announced the change to the schedule late Friday in a letter to the community. On Monday and Tuesday all staff will report to school to prepare for distance learning.

By Tuesday, parents and students should expect additional directions from the district regarding online learning and when and where to pick up Chromebooks that will be provided to students in grades 3-8.

Adelberg said there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, among students or staff, but with the absence of clear direction from government leaders, superintendents throughout the region have been conferring amongst themselves and making decisions on what’s best for their communities.

“We are closing our schools for an extended period of time as a precautionary measure to support social distancing,” Adelberg said in his correspondence. “While we realize that a change to our schedule poses potential childcare issues for families and that we will face challenges to optimize instruction, it is important that we take decisive action and attempt to flatten the curve of this virus in our community. Without clear direction from government leaders, area superintendents have all resolved to take care of our communities and do what we believe is best without waiting for additional guidance.”

The action by the Bedford schools mirrors the decision made by officials in Byram Hills on Thursday night. Districts throughout the area are then scheduled to be off for the week of Apr. 6.

Bedford’s food service provider, Aramark, is prepared to provide bagged breakfasts and lunches to students who qualify, Adelberg said. More information will be provided early next week.

On Friday, other area districts alerted their communities about the upcoming week’s schedule. The Chappaqua School District will be closed Monday through Wednesday, using three unused snow days to provide school officials more time to determine whether an elongated closure is warranted, said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman.

In Pleasantville, Monday and Tuesday will be used as superintendent conference days to also provide the district with more time to decide on a course of action.

The Mount Pleasant School District, which was closed on Friday, has not yet announced plans for next week.

Look for updates to the story as more information becomes available.