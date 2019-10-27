Bedford Schools Super Announces Medical Leave

Bedford Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Manno announced in an email Sunday evening that he’s taking a medical leave.

“Over the last few years, I have come to love BCSD — the faculty and staff, our community and families, and most of all the students,” Manno stated in the email to parents and other district community members. “Unfortunately, I need to take some time away from this special place for medical leave.”

Manno did not provide further detail about his medical condition.

Manno designated Dr. Joel Adelberg, the assistant superintendent, as the acting superintendent of schools, as per Board of Education policy.

“BCSD is an outstanding school district with a capable and dedicated faculty and administration,” Manno said. “I am confident the district will be in good hands during my absence.”

The news of Manno’s leave comes at a tumultuous time for the district, as the school board wrestles with the controversial possibility of closing multiple elementary schools amidst a decline in student population.

This story is developing.