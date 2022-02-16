Bedford Schools Announces Hiring of Next Superintendent

The Bedford Board of Education announced Wednesday afternoon that it has selected its next superintendent.

Dr. Robert J. Glass, who is currently leading the Eastchester School District, is expected to take over the helm from Dr. Joel Adelberg July 1. Adelberg announced his retirement last year, effective June 30.

“Our decision was guided by the leadership profile that was created from the results of community and staff forums, focus groups and a community survey, and we believe Rob is a great fit for Bedford,” said Board President John Boucher.

Contract negotiations with Glass have yet to be completed, according to the board.

In Eastchester, he oversaw a successful bond referendum and worked with the community on a strategic vision for future teaching and learning.

Before arriving in Eastchester, Glass served for nine years as superintendent of Bloomfield Hills Schools in suburban Detroit and was named Michigan Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by that state’s Association of School Administrators. While there, he engaged the community to build consensus around the design and construction of an innovative high school model. Glass also supported staff development around diversity, equity and inclusion.

He began his career as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher before becoming an elementary school principal and an executive director of instruction.

The board selected Glass after a national search, assisted by educational consultant and search firm Hazard, Young, Attea Associates.

“Guided by the community’s input at the onset of the search process, it was clear that our next leader needed to have a strong track record of success in developing a vision, unifying all stakeholders in developing strategic planning and inspiring academic success across an array of interests,” said Board Vice President Ed Reder.

“Throughout our interviews, Dr. Glass continually impressed the board with his leadership traits, past success, and thoughtful manner in bringing together each community he has served,” he added.

The board will introduce Glass to community in the coming months.