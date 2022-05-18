Bedford School Voters Pass $62M Bonds; District Budgets Approved

By Martin Wilbur and Nora Lowe

Bedford School District voters gave their approval Tuesday night to more than $62 million in borrowing for major infrastructure repairs, new learning spaces at the district’s secondary schools and improved athletic facilities.

The two propositions as well as the district’s $148 million 2022-23 budget all passed by margins of a little more than 2-1.

The $58.9 million main proposition that will include nearly all proposed work throughout the district was successful, 1,341-618. The $3.65 million second proposition that will pay for air conditioning on the second floor of Mount Kisco Elementary School passed by a very similar count, 1,342-610.

Meanwhile, in a five-candidate board race for three Board of Education seats, Gilian Goldman-Klein, Blakeley Lowry and Amal Shady were victorious in a close battle. While Goldman-Klein finished comfortably ahead with 1,169 votes, 99 votes separated the remaining four candidates.

Totals released by the district after 10 p.m. showed Lowry with 1,062 votes, with Shady next with 1,005 followed by Chris Kramer (966) and Roger Nadel (963). Goldman-Klein, Kramer and Nadel campaigned as one ticket while Lowry and Shady ran together.

The district’s $148 million budget was approved, 1,382-592.

Chappaqua

At least one incumbent is certain to remain on the Chappaqua Board of Education and perhaps both after President Hilary Grasso won re-election for another term.

Grasso will be joined on the board by Ryan Kelsey, one of four challengers in the race. Grasso collected 1,012 votes, one more than Kelsey.

However, by the end of the evening, the district was unable to determine who captured the unexpired term. The second incumbent in the race, three-term board member Warren Messner, finished with 910 votes compared to 901 for Dana Gorelik. Messner or Gorelik will fill the remaining 13-plus months of the term won by former board member Victoria Tipp two years ago. Tipp resigned at the end of last year after she won her race for New Castle Town Board.

District Clerk Liisa Elsner announced that the totals included 56 absentee ballots, but not 28 affidavit ballots that have yet to be counted. Elsner said she needs to verify with Westchester County on Wednesday that the 28 people who submitted the affidavits are eligible voters before announcing the winner for the unexpired term.

Gorelik, the only candidate who was at the Horace Greeley High School gymnasium Tuesday evening when the results were announced, was heard saying, “We’ll have to see how things play out.”

The race’s other candidates, Kristin Miles and Jeffrey Mester, finished with 718 and 567 votes, respectively.

The Chappaqua School District’s $133,963,411 budget for 2022-23 was overwhelmingly approved by voters, 1,402-384. Spending will increase by 2.69 percent from the current year.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman said she was grateful for the “community’s support of the school district and everything that we’re trying to accomplish for our kids.”

Elsner said the ballots for library board are being hand tallied and the results will be released on Wednesday. There were no candidates on the ballot for one full library board term and a one-year and two-year term after two trustees abruptly resigned last month. Those who picked up the most write-in votes will serve on the library board.

Byram Hills

The four incumbents were victorious in the seven-candidate battle for three full terms and an unexpired term on the Board of Education.

Mia DiPietro, Melissa Jacobs and Vice President Jason Berland were elected to the seats carrying three-year terms, while two-term incumbent Lara Stangel finished fourth to serve the remaining year of former board member Ira Schulman’s term. Schulman resigned at the end of 2021 after being elected one of North Castle’s town justices last November.

The four incumbents ran as a team and outlasted challengers Tiziana Didonna, Danielle Orellana and Scott Meyer.

Voters easily approved the district’s $96.9 million budget for 2022-23, 1,039-211.

Pleasantville

Pleasantville saw its budget and two propositions easily pass, including the $2 million bond issue that will help pay for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the middle school. The HVAC bond was approved, 1,313-172, while the proposition to establish a capital reserve fund passed by a similarly lopsided total, 1,293-184.

The public also approved next year’s budget, 1,276-212.

In the board race for one seat, Erin Ballard held off Joe McCoy, 819-682. Ballard will replace four-term board member Shane McGaffey who opted against running for another term.

Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant School District’s $69.8 million budget was approved by 70 percent of district residents who voted, 420-181. Steven Mastrosimone (454 votes) and incumbent Christopher Pinchiaroli (427 votes) won the two Board of Education seats in an uncontested race.