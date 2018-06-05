Bedford Resident Pens New Novel

Set in Cape Cod during the off-season, Soulstruck, the latest young adult novel from Bedford resident Natasha Sinel, is a coming-of-age young adult novel centered around a mother and daughter duo with a loving but complex relationship. A story about belief in destiny and searching for love.

Seventeen-year-old Rachel Ferguson is trying to get struck by lightning. Hopefully it will lead to finding her soul mate, like it did for her mother. And then maybe her mom will be as devoted to her as she is to her lightning strike survivors group.

When Rachel discovers letters written by her mother’s soul mate—the man she thought was her father—she begins to question everything she’s always believed, including soul mates, fate, and even her mother. No longer sure of its power, she decides to quit chasing lightning.

Rachel feels abandoned and alone—her best friend has ditched her, her boyfriend has dumped her, and a confrontation with her mom only made things worse. At least she still has her friend Jay—in fact, their growing attraction to each other seems to be the only good thing happening.

But when her relationship with Jay starts to unravel, too, the impulse to get struck by lightning resurfaces.

And there’s a thunderstorm coming.

Sinel is also the author of the young adult novel, The Fix, which received the gold medal for YA Fiction in the 2016 Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPYs). Her short story, “Moving the Body,” appears in the adoption-themed anthology Welcome Home. She graduated from Yale University and University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and was a director of business development at Showtime Networks. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., she now lives in Bedford with her husband and three sons.