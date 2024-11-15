Bedford Rescue Founder Hit With Two More Animal Cruelty Charges

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Bedford animal rescue founder arrested in July on five counts of animal cruelty was charged with two additional offenses this week.

Penny Berk, owner of Northwind Kennels and founder of Rescue Right, was arrested by SPCA Westchester, the organization announced on Wednesday. She was taken into custody by SPCA Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit.

The latest charges stem from Oct. 4, 2023, when SPCA Westchester officials saw two cattle dog/Australian Shepherd mixes, named Felix and Nelly, showing symptoms consistent with the distemper virus while in Berk’s care. The two dogs were coughing and having difficulty breathing along with being lethargic and with nasal discharges, according to the SPCA.

They were brought to a local animal hospital where they were diagnosed with the virus. Felix and Nelly, who arrived at Rescue Right in late April 2023, had to be euthanized after their condition deteriorated.

Distemper is a contagious disease caused by the canine distemper virus, which attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs, the American Veterinary Medical Association stated. The SPCA reported that the virus is easily preventable with proper vaccinations and timely medical treatment.

Berk’s next court appearance is Jan. 6 at the Mount Kisco Justice Court.