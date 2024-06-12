Bedford Board of Ed to Appoint Mazurek to Fill Board Vacancy

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Bedford Board of Education is poised to reappoint current President Robert Mazurek to fill the vacancy created last month when former trustee Kristine Stoker suddenly resigned from her seat.

The board made its intentions known toward the end of last Wednesday’s meeting when it set time aside to discuss how it will fill the open spot.

During the discussion, Trustee Betsy Sharma asked Mazurek whether he would be willing to stay on until next spring. Mazurek, who ran in 2021, had originally planned to leave the board at the end of his term on June 30 and did not run for re-election this year.

Mazurek said he would consider it citing the relative inexperience on the body. He and Vice President Steven Matlin are the senior members of the seven-member board, each completing their third year.

“We’re trying to establish in many ways, through the budget, through the (Bedford Teachers Association) contract, stability,” he said.

“Yes, I would volunteer here for another year and sit here and keep the gang together with the new member,” Mazurek added.

Also elected in the uncontested election last month with Matlin was Lisa Mitchell.

It is expected the board will appoint Mazurek to the vacant seat at its final meeting of the 2023-24 school year on Wednesday evening, effective July 1. The remaining year of the term will be determined at next May’s election.

The board could have also held a special election within 90 days of the May 22 resignation, but that would have resulted in a summer vote, which some members sought to avoid.