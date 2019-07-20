Beat the Heat This Weekend with Extended Pool and Beach Hours in Westchester

To give residents some respite from the extreme heat predicted for Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, Westchester County-owned pools and beaches will remain open one additional hour each evening, County Executive George Latimer announced on July 19.

“We can’t do anything about the weather, but we can help you stay cool. On the two forecasted hottest days, Saturday and Sunday, please come and enjoy our pools and beaches. A dip in cool waters does wonders.” Latimer said.

County pools and beaches will remain open both days until 7:30 p.m., with no admission after 7 p.m. The beaches are at Playland Park in Rye, Glen Island Park in New Rochelle and Croton Point Park in Croton. Pools are at Willson’s Woods Park in Mount Vernon, Saxon Woods Park in White Plains, Tibbetts Brook Park and Sprain Ridge Park, both in Yonkers, and Playland in Rye. A Westchester County Park Pass or proof of Westchester residency is required except at Playland and Croton Point.