BCSD Board of Ed Votes Down School of Choice

By Erin Maher

The Bedford Central School District Board of Education voted down the School of Choice option for Mount Kisco Elementary School on Wednesday night, four to three.

The School of Choice was one of two alternatives proposed by Dr. Christopher Manno to the BOE, to address the Dual Language Bilingual Education (DLBE) program at Mount Kisco Elementary School.

Since 2015, Mount Kisco Elementary has offered parents of children who attend the school the choice of a single-language curriculum or the DLBE program upon their child finishing kindergarten. Currently, about 85 percent of Mount Kisco Elementary School students in grades 1-4 are enrolled in the dual language option.

In April 2016, the district reviewed the program amid complaints from parents of children in the single-language classroom about being segregated from their peers and failing to receive an equal elementary school experience.

After analyzing data and creating focus groups, Manno presented two alternatives to board on Nov. 15. The first option, School of Choice, would have allowed all children enrolled at Mount Kisco Elementary to be part of the DLBE program, which teaches children in English and Spanish. If families decide to opt their child out of the program, they would attend West Patent and receive door-to-door busing.

A second alternative would have continued the current policy of allowing Mount Kisco Elementary School families to decide whether their children are enrolled in the DLBE program or be educated in the traditional single-language classroom. However, for children in the single-language class there would be enhanced efforts to provide additional experiences for them.

Prior to the vote, MKES Principal Inas Morsi-Hagans gave a presentation called, “Integration Plan for Traditional Classes at MKES”, outlining new procedures to be implemented in January to promote greater opportunities for inclusion between DLBE and traditional students. These protocols included a 25 minute fully integrated recess every day, having match together twice a week and being assigned a lunch “buddy” that they would eat lunch with.

Board of Ed member Beth Starpoli made a motion to vote on the School of Ed. Before the board voted, Dr. Manno gave his professional opinion to the board, “From a leadership perspective, an educational perspective, I encourage you to choose choice number two.”

After the vote for School of Choice was turned down, board member Ed Reder, who voted in favor of the School of Choice warned the board that this would not be the last time the issue would be questioned, “My opinion, sitting on this board, four or five years, seeing the enhancement, has not seen any of the changes that these had promised.”

Dan Guyder, father of a fourth grade student in the traditional classroom at MKES said of the decision, “When four non-expert members of our Board can vote to supplant the expert advice of our Superintendent, legal counsel and over 9 months of considered study, without so much as saying why we have politicized our curriculum. Nothing less than the survival of our district is at risk and all residents should be alarmed by this grotesque display of failed governance. Our children deserve better.”