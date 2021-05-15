Bauscher is a Clear Choice to Continue on Bedford Board of Education

I am writing to urge Examiner readers from the Bedford Central School District (BCSD) to vote on Tuesday, May 18 for Mike Bauscher for the Board of Education.

I am a parent of two teenagers at Fox Lane Middle School and Fox Lane High School, and have known Mike for several years as a neighbor, community leader, volunteer, coach and friend. Mike has all the qualities that I view as critical for Board of Education members – he cares deeply about the education and development of all children, he is a thoughtful listener, considers all sides of the many challenging issues our school district faces and he is willing to learn and be open to new ideas. He is an effective communicator and has strong analytical skills important for the financial stewardship of the district. He is transparent in his actions and positions and is fundamentally a consensus- and community-builder, which I believe is sorely needed these days.

I truly value and respect his contributions to our community and our district and I hope you will join me in voting to give Mike a second term on the Bedford Board of Education.

Margaret Davis-Cerone

Mount Kisco