Bauscher, Dow Victorious in Bedford School Board Race; Budget Approved

By Susie Dummitt

An incumbent and a challenger were voted onto the Bedford Board of Education last week while the district’s $135.2 million dollar budget for 2018-19 was approved overwhelmingly.

First-time challenger Michael Bauscher led the four-candidate race by picking up 1,284 votes followed by current Vice President Colette Dow who collected 1,084 votes to get re-elected to a second term. They were followed by Jennifer Kothari (995) and board President Brian Sheerin (964).

Bauscher, an attorney from Mount Kisco as well as a member of the district’s Budget Advisory Committee, said he hopes to ensure that the district provides effective guidance and support services for all students, improve curricular and extracurricular programs, support special education students through inclusion and to strengthen the important roles which librarians play in the community.

“I look forward to speaking with my board colleagues, our administrators and school leaders, and other members of our community to learn more about the most immediate needs facing our district,” Bauscher said. “I believe it is necessary to improve communication between the district and the public.”

Dow, a compliance officer from Pound Ridge, had said before the election that her goals are to help oversee the fair and effective education, safety and welfare of all students; advocate for incremental program growth to re-establish or expand programs in a fiscally prudent manner; and execute the district’s SUCCESS Plan. She could not be reached for comment.

Sheerin said despite his defeat he will continue to stay involved in the district.

“We were in a horrible place three years ago; we’re in a much better place now,” said Sheerin, who was running for re-election for the first time. “I think we still need to remain vigilant and I’ll certainly remain involved and supportive of where we need to go.”

The budget passed easily by a 1,662-618 margin. Residents will see a 4.81 percent tax increase with a 3 percent tax levy hike.

“Whether we all agree or disagree on certain issues,” Sheerin said, “I believe at the end of the day, everybody brings a lot of passion to the table and desire to see us improve.”