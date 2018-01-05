Bathroom Fan Cause of Fire at Clinton Compound in Chappaqua

The small fire that broke out at the Secret Service facility on the Clinton property Wednesday afternoon in Chappaqua was caused by a bathroom fan, New Castle Supervisor Robert Greenstein said.

“Apparently a bathroom fan shorted out – burned a hole in bathroom ceiling,” Greenstein explained. “Our incredible volunteers with Chappaqua Fire Department promptly responded. The Clintons were not home.”

A Secret Service employee within the compound reported the fire to the Chappaqua Fire Department at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and it was put out by 3:17 p.m.

The Clintons bought the five-bedroom home on Old House Road in 1999 as Bill Clinton was wrapping up his second term as president.

The fire started in the ceiling of the facility used by the Secret Service, on the second floor. The facility is located behind the Clintons’ home, not attached to the house.

“Fire extinguishers were utilized to suppress the fire and members of the Chappaqua Fire Department responded and inspected the area above the fire to ensure it had been completely extinguished,” a statement from the Secret Service on Wednesday said.