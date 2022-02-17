Bartolotti Announces Bid for Third Term as Putnam County Clerk

Putnam County Clerk Michael Bartolotti last week announced plans to seek a third term in November.

Bartolotti was elected to his first four-year term in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.

“Over the past four years my staff and I have kept extremely busy delivering the highest quality services to our customers at the lowest cost to you while faithfully discharging my Constitutional responsibilities,” Bartolotti stated. “I have also embarked upon many projects aimed at improving the offices I oversee. I am grateful every day that the citizens of Putnam County have given me the opportunity to serve as County Clerk. It is my honor and pleasure to be the best public servant I can be, and it is my hope that each of you place your faith in me to continue serving as Putnam County Clerk.”

Bartolotti said the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on how his office conducted business.

“It’s no secret that the COVID pandemic has brought a new unforeseen set of challenges to every aspect of our lives, and our offices were not spared these challenges,” he explained. “When everything shut down, I knew we could not. My deputies and I used ingenuity, knowledge and experience to keep the offices operating safely and continued to serve our customers even if they were not able to visit in person.”

Some of the changes Bartolotti said he implemented to improve services included introducing an online appointment system at the Department of Motor Vehicles which eliminated long wait times; the digitization of more than 300,000 deed images; and the anticipated launch of a cooperative forward-facing web portal providing public residents with easier access to records without the need for an administrative request.

“The many issues and laws that affect county clerks are ever-changing. I have applied my many years of knowledge and experience as county clerk and as a licensed attorney to not only guide and improve operations in Putnam County, but to be an effective advocate for the New York State Association of County Clerks,” he stated.

Bartolotti was recently elected to a second term as president of the New York State Association of County Clerks.