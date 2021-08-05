Ballard-Durand Funeral Home Unveils ‘The White Plains Wall’

Ballard-Durand Funeral Home in White Plains unveiled an interactive installation Friday at its Maple Avenue location as a sign of appreciation to the community.

“The White Plains Wall” is a three-panel display designed by local artist Sabrina Crowley to remind residents of their personal strengths and weaknesses.

“This past year has been difficult for everyone, and we’ve all faced a lot of uncertainties,” said Matthew Fiorillo, president and owner of Ballard-Durand. “Uncertainties of identity, of purpose, of capability and other things have all left us feeling weighed down. We wanted to do something to uplift our community and remind them that they are amazing in so many ways.”

Two side panels from the piece bear the prompts “I AM” and “WE ARE.” Visitors are encouraged to add to the prompts with descriptions of themselves that make them feel proud, such as their occupation or an adjective or an attribute. Participants can write on a white board and take photos of what they came up with or with the art on the center panel where it states, “You are Amazing.”

The wall is available for residents to visit and interact with 24 hours a day through the summer. Visitors are also encouraged to post their photos in front of the wall to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #whiteplainswall.

“We are so proud to be part of this community, and we hope the wall can be a symbol of just how amazing the people of not only White Plains but all of Westchester County are,” Fiorillo said.