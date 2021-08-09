Author Recalls History of Buying Lake Mahopac’s Petra Island

By Sherrie Dulworth

A private island estate is not a typical book launch backdrop, but as author Joe Massaro recounts in his recent memoir, “The Impossible Road: From The First Seat In The Dumb Row To My Own Private Island,” he has taken many unusual paths throughout his personal and professional life.

During last Monday’s event, the 75-year-old Massaro shared how he came to buy the 11-acre, heart-shaped Petra Island on Lake Mahopac with its cottage built by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and how he created the 5,000 square-foot Massaro House, inspired by plans that Wright had drawn.

Getting there was not a linear path.

