Astorino Will Fight for Constituents in Albany

As a concerned voter and resident of the 40th District for many years, I am so pleased that Rob Astorino is running for State Senate and that I will be able to vote for him. He was such a great County Executive and cared so much about everyone. He managed County finances well and never raised taxes, as so many politicians do. The State is in such trouble right now, both economically and financially, that it is of utmost importance to send someone like Rob Astorino up to Albany to help fix this mess and fight for us.

I do not know much about his opponent Peter Harckham besides the fact he voted for the law that eliminates cash bail for violent criminals (which seems crazy to me). Replacing Mr. Harckham with Mr. Astorino, who we all know and trust, is a step in the right direction.

Linda Tavolacci

Hawthorne