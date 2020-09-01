Astorino is the Best to Lead 40th District, State Forward

In this current climate, New York needs Rob Astorino more than ever. New York desperately needs a voice in the state Senate to act on repealing the dangerous cashless bail law and improving police practices rather than defunding the police. It’s obvious what a disaster that legislation has wrought, in New York City especially.

As county executive, Rob helped create 44,000 jobs and held the line on spending, while at the same time managed to preserve essential services, make new investments in child care, county parks and roads and infrastructure. To close the massive budget deficit, Rob first looked to cut spending and not raise taxes. He’s ready to do the same job for New York!

By working to cut excessive and unnecessary taxes, Rob hopes to reduce soaring property taxes and eliminate job-killing regulations. He’s behind safely opening our schools in September and putting parents and teachers in charge of that decision and not politicians. Distance learning was a stop-gap measure, and we need to get our children back to the classroom and give them every advantage that in-person learning and interaction offers.

Rob Astorino is who we need to change the direction New York is going in right now, and it’s up to the voters to bring about this change. His campaign motto says it all: We need to Fix Albany & Rebuild New York.

Marielaina Phelan

Yorktown Heights