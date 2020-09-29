Astorino Has the Qualities Needed to Fight for His Constituents in Albany

I’ve known Rob Astorino for over 20 years. He is a good, honorable person who only wants the best for his community.

Rob has always been accessible and ready to help whenever called upon. We can count on Rob being fiscally conservative. He will be a good steward of our tax dollars, spending responsibly and not frivolously. He will fight against the corruption in Albany. New York has the fifth most corrupt government of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. (https://www.statista.com/)

He wants to make sure our communities are safe. To this end, he will support law and order in our towns, so all families can feel safe and secure.

We need a man of integrity to fight for us in Albany.

Rob Astorino is that man.

I urge you to vote for Rob Astorino for New York state senator.

Joan Lederman

Mount Pleasant Planning Board

Briarcliff Manor