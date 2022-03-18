Assemblywoman Galef Endorses Levenberg as Her Successor

Friday, March 18, 2022
Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg, one of four Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination in the 95th Assembly District this year, picked up a valuable endorsement last week from Assemblywoman Sandy Galef. Galef, who has served in the seat for the past 30 years, is retiring at the end of the year.

As expected, Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Ossining) endorsed Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg last week to succeed her after she retires this year.

Last week Galef, who has served in the Assembly since 1993, praised Levenberg’s energy, compassion and intelligence.

Levenberg, who is one of four Democrats vying for Galef’s 95th Assembly District seat, worked as Galef’s communications director and chief of staff before being elected town supervisor in 2015.

“I saw firsthand her incredible work ethic and persistence, as she diligently assisted my constituents in every way possible,” Galef stated.  She represented me well in regional activities and on economic development committees, where she gained important friends and allies throughout the Hudson Valley.”

She cited Levenberg’s successful track record of pursuing and receiving grants as an example of her abilities to be an effective state representative.

“I also know that no one else will work as hard or as effectively for the 95th

 Assembly District as Dana,” Galef said. “I know this because I’ve seen her do it. She knows this district and the Assembly, and she will be able to hit the ground running on day one.” 

Levenberg, who is competing with former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey, former Peekskill Councilwoman Vanessa Agudelo and Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith for the Democratic nomination, said she was honored to receive Galef’s support.
“To be running for this seat and to receive (Galef’s) endorsement is such an honor,” said Levenberg. “I have learned so much from her as my mentor, colleague, past boss, and friend.  Her example has inspired me to be a better public servant and community leader, understanding how she engages with all her communities, listens, and shows up — pretty much everywhere.” 

To date, Levenberg has also been endorsed by state Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Nyack) and Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairperson Catherine Borgia.

Meanwhile, the Peekskill Democratic Committee will be holding a Candidates Forum for the four Assembly candidates this Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Center’s Senior Room in Peekskill. The committee is expected to hold a special meeting following the forum to endorse a candidate.

