Assemblywoman Galef Discusses State Issues in Kent

The property tax cap, abortion and a plan for the legalization of recreational marijuana were among the issues Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Ossining) discussed with residents during a meeting held at the Kent Public Library on Feb. 2.

About a dozen residents came to the meeting to discuss, and sometime debate in a civil manner, state issues.

One of the issues that dominated the meeting was the 2-percent property tax cap on municipal governments and school districts. The state Senate has passed legislation to make the tax cap permanent but the Assembly has not acted on the proposed law this year, Galef said.

A resident, who declined to provide his name, said there should be consolidation of local governments as a way to hold down taxes.

“We don’t have too much government. We have too many governments,” he said. Galef said she favored the consolidation of town and village courts as a cost- cutting measure. The courts in the Village and Town of Ossining have been successfully combined, she noted.

Galef said unlike other states, New York requires counties to pick up a portion of the cost of Medicaid, noting it “has a big impact on the counties.”