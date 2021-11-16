Assemblyman Byrne Tosses Hat in Ring for Putnam County Executive

By Rick Pezzullo

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R/Brewster) has announced his candidacy for Putnam County Executive in 2022.

The initial announcement was made in a letter sent out earlier last week to Republican and Conservative district leaders, as well as other Republican officials and long-time supporters of Byrne. A video announcing his campaign was later shared online.

Incumbent County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who has held the seat since 2011, will reach her term limit next year.

“Putnam County is fortunate to have benefitted from some truly dedicated, hard-working leaders in county government over the years, including Putnam County Executive Mary Ellen Odell. I appreciate and thank Mary Ellen for her many years of service as she continues to lead our county,” said Byrne, who represents four of the six towns in Putnam.

“As your Assemblyman, I’ve stood against the Albany establishment and its harmful policies, consistently fighting for a more affordable and accountable government that serves us all. Now, I’m ready to lead closer to home as your next Putnam County Executive,” he continued. “At a time when many of us continue to suffer the negative effects from the disastrous inflation forced on us by bad policies in Washington, D.C., our county needs leaders who are unafraid to stand up and make government work better for taxpayers. As county executive, I’ll work to make Putnam our state’s most welcoming county for new business and job creation; to lift property-tax burdens and innovate to make services more efficient and cost-effective. I’ll stand up for our brave active military, veterans, and first responders — including our police, and will continue to defend all our Constitutional freedoms.”

During his first term in Albany, Byrne was named a “rising star” by the New York Republican State Committee and received the highest conservative rating from the New York State Conservative Party. During his second term, he was similarly honored by the Westchester-Putnam Right to Life Committee with its ‘Defender of Life’ Award for his strong pro-life record. More recently he was named an Emerging Leader by GOPAC, a national organization founded by former Delaware Governor Pierre du Pont and championed by former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich as the Republican Party’s premier center for educating and electing a new generation of leaders ready to run for higher office.

As Assemblyman, Byrne has authored more than 20 bills that passed to support various local needs, served in state-wide and national leadership posts, and stood firm against the tax and spend culture in Albany by voting against every state tax increase that came before him.

Prior to joining the Assembly, Byrne worked in healthcare administration for New York’s largest private multi-specialty medical group. He also served as a regional director for the American Heart Association, deputy district director to former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth, member of the Putnam Valley Town Planning Board, and was an emergency medical technician for Westchester EMS as well as the Kent Volunteer Fire Department where he served three terms as president.

He earned an M.P.A. from Marist College where he concentrated in healthcare administration and holds a B.A. from the University of Scranton where he majored in history and obtained dual minors in political science and military science leadership.

Byrne is a lifelong resident of Putnam County and resides in Mahopac with his wife, Briana (Messina) Byrne and their young son, Braeden.