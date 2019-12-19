ArtsWestchester is Calling All Stitchers to Create a Monumental Work of Public Art

Between now and May 2020, textile artist Amanda Browder will design and fabricate “Metropolis Sunrise,” a colorful quilt-like sculpture with help from stitchers in the local community. Once complete, the sculpture will be draped from the top of ArtsWestchester’s nine-story building on Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains.

Several public sewing days have been scheduled to help create this work of art. See the schedule listed below. No sewing experience is needed. There’s a task for everyone.

Sewing Days

ArtsWestchester (914-428-4220), Jan. 4, 5 and 26; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rye Arts Center (914-967-0700), Jan. 11 and 25; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

India Center of Westchester (914-418-5775), Feb. 8 and 9; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greenburgh Public Library (914-721-8221), Feb. 15; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pelham Art Center (914-738-2525 ext. 113), Feb. 29 and March 1; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westchester Children’s Museum (914-421-5050), March 7; 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Blue Door Art Center (914-375-5100), March 8; 1 to 6 p.m.

Alliance Francise (914-681-8735), March 14; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Katonah Museum of Art (914-232-9555 ext. 2968), March 29; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More sewing days will be scheduled. Check artsw.org/browder for the most up-to-date list of locations and times.