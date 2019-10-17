Artist Reception and Show in Yorktown

See works of art by local talent from the Yorktown Park and Recreation Saturday morning painting classes.

The instructor Terry Fokine has two classes on Saturday mornings at the Sparkle Lake Building in Yorktown.

There is an advanced class and a beginner’s class in oil, acrylic and water colors.

This collection of paintings on display are from the students of these classes.

An opening reception is scheduled for Sat. Nov. 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the John C. Hart Memorial Library at 1130 East Main Street in Shrub Oak.

The artwork will remain on display through November 30.

For more information email Terry Fokine at tefokine@gmail.com.