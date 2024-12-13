Artificial Turf for Pleasantville’s Parkway Field Unlikely to Be Pursued

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Discussion about the cost of installing artificial turf at Pleasantville’s Parkway Field revealed that that option is likely not feasible for the village to pursue.

At last week’s Pleasantville Board of Education and Village Board joint meeting, Mayor Peter Scherer spoke about the cost to turf Parkway Field, which is used by village residents and the school district.

Scherer broke down what a $10 million bond to add artificial turf at the venue would cost village taxpayers. He noted that the village is currently paying off about $10 million in borrowing, which includes a 20-year, $6 million bond connected to the refurbished village pool and will tack on another $170 annually for Pleasantville homeowners.

Hypothetical numbers on a $10 million bond for 10 years, the presumed life of a turf field, would cost the average Pleasantville taxpayer about $485 a year, equivalent to roughly a 9 percent tax increase, according to Scherer.

“That would be added to the general tax increase,” he said. “Alone that is an unprecedented, double-digit tax increase to turf Parkway Field.”

A $10 million bond over 15 years might lower the tax hike to about 7 percent, but borrowing for 15 years when there is a 10-year window before the turf would likely need to be replaced would mean taxpayers would still be paying for the bond five years after the new surface wore out. Scherer said a secondary bond at that point would be required.

“You’ve already ripped up the old turf and you’re paying on a new bond to replace it,” he said. “And that’s for a product that is very largely benefitting the school.”

The village could also build a reserve fund to pay cash for a new turf after 10 years.\

Discussion about Parkway Field arose at the joint meeting, where multiple residents voiced their displeasure at aspects of next week’s school district referendum to enhance some of the district’s sport facilities and infrastructure needs.

Scherer pointed out that the school district has a bigger tax base and the benefit of state aid of about 53 percent, which will cushion the blow of the district’s proposed $13 million bond, if approved.

Village Administrator Eric Morrissey said the district’s boundaries are about 20 percent larger than the village, and some of those who use village services, including Parkway Field, do not pay village taxes.

“Many living in the school district do not live in the village and that includes residents of Mount Pleasant and New Castle,” said Morrissey. “Other taxpayers living in the village have children attending the Westlake School District.”