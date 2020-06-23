Arthur Tsung-Yuan Loh

It is with profound sadness that we make known the passing of Dr. Arthur T.Y. Loh on June 13 with family and friends by his side. He was 96.

Born on Dec. 2, 1923, to Chengor Loh and Kwei N. (Wang) in Shanghai, China, Loh went on to be a highly accomplished financier in the United States.

He received a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Shanghai in 1945, a master’s in science from the University of Illinois in 1949 and a Ph.D. in economics, also from the University of Illinois, in 1952.

Loh spent most of his career on Wall Street where he was a partner at major investment banking firms, including R.W. Pressprich & Co., GAC Corporation and N.Y. Securities Co. He later served in leading corporate roles, including the chief investment officer at Government Employee Insurance Company. At GEICO, during a major financial crisis, he served as an interim CEO and led a major turnaround team which included Warren Buffet. He went on to serve as CFO of Rotary International. Arthur then became founder and chairman of Loh Associates.

Loh was active in many community and professional activities including as chairman of Development Committee Travelers Aid Society in New York City; the Republican National Committee; the Heritage Foundation; member of Association for Investment Management & Research; International Society of Security Analysts; American Economic Association; Financial Executives Institute, Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts (chartered); New York Society of Security Analysts; Wall Street Club; Bankers Club America; Downtown Association (New York City); The Windmill Club; Greenwich Polo Club; Rotary Club; and the City Midday Club (New York City).

He belonged to the Methodist faith and worshiped at the Armonk United Methodist Church.

Loh was a tremendous fan and longtime supporter of the Greenwich Polo Club and greatly enjoyed watching polo matches with his family and friends. He also enjoyed tennis, swimming, skiing and worldwide travels with his family. He always loved hosting special occasions for his family and friends.

Arthur was dearly loved by his family and numerous friends and was known for his deep generosity, thoughtfulness, kindness, wisdom and compassion for others.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Stephanie T.L. Loh and Pamela T.K. Loh and her husband, John N. Kelly; two step-grandsons, John N. Kelly III and Brendan C. Kelly; his niece, Rosie Kemble; his nephews, Linddy Chen and Qiao Xia Shen; his sisters-in-law, Paula Wu, Julia Chan, Lina Voo, Anna Chan, Mabel Sin and Mason Chan; and numerous other nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Monica (nee Chen) Loh; his sister, Edith Chen; his brother, Willy Loh; nephews Buddy Chen and Freddy Chen; his sisters-in-law, Diana Chiu and Dr. Anita Li; and his brothers-in-law, Duncan Chan and Donald Chan.

Visitation was held on June 20 and 21 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. The June 22 funeral service was by invitation only at Beecher Flooks. Interment followed at Middle Patent Rural Cemetery in Banksville.