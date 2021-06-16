Arthur Nicoletti, more commonly known as Art, Artie or a variety of other names not appropriate for an obituary, passed away peacefully on June 3 at the age of 74, surrounded by his wife Susan and son Matthew.

Art courageously battled pancreatic cancer for the past 18 months, which he fought with grace, dignity and humor until the end. He stared fear and death in the face and never blinked. We could not be prouder of him.

Born Apr. 5, 1947, Art grew up in Yonkers, where he was raised by his mother Millie (Lamberti) and father Rocco. He grew up in a loving home with his siblings, Rocky, Lorraine and John, where they were taught the value of helping others, especially those less fortunate, at a very young age. He carried this with him throughout his life.

On Feb. 8, 1975, Art married the love of his life, Susan Benedict. After spending many joyful years traveling the world together, they settled down in Pleasantville, where they continued their love for helping others while raising their son Matthew.

Art’s career began after he completed his master’s degree at Pace University in New York, which led him to a successful career working for Texaco. While there, he rose through the ranks, conducting business and building relationships throughout the world. In 1994, he became president of Texaco Trading and Transportation in Denver, followed by becoming president of Equiva Trading Company in Houston. He concluded his career assisting in the coordination of the Texaco/Chevron merger before retiring at 54 years old and moving to Bonita Springs, Fla.

Many words can be used to illuminate the life of a man whose infectious smile welcomed all into his circle of love. “Real-life superhero” is a title that truly captured Art’s essence; an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. He found great joy in bringing people together to help others because he knew it brought out the best in them. With his bold, intentional and joyful spirit, Art empowered a team of over 600 volunteers to provide thousands of Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate, every year – a tradition that will surely live on.

Art was passionate about everything he did in life, whether it was cooking one of his many famous meals, eating ice cream, listening to music, exercising, organizing trivia events or cheering (more like screaming) at a sporting event. Art’s love for others is a legacy that he leaves behind, empowering others to follow their dreams while taking care of those around them. There is no doubt his noble and generous contributions left this world a better place.

Art is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his devoted son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Jennifer; his loving grandchildren, Vinny, Sammi and Olivia; his brothers, Rocky and John (Barbara); his sister, Lorraine (John); his in-laws, Pat (Diane) and Wendy; his best friend, Phil (Michele); 10 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was recently predeceased by his sister-in-law, Joanne, who we know has welcomed him with open arms.

Many thanks to all of Art’s family and friends. You enriched his life and surrounded him with so much love and support. He was so appreciative of all of you.

Art was honored at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Visiting hours were on June 10 and 11, followed by a memorial service on June 11.

While flowers are welcome, we know Art would greatly appreciate donations to the Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation at www.shadowwoodcharitablefoundation.org.

A memorial service will be held in Bonita Springs, Fla. at a later date.