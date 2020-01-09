Art & Food in Downtown White Plains, 2020 Restaurant Guide Available

The White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) recently published the 6th edition of the White Plains BID Dining Guide and added a new installment of its public art program – Art in Public Places.

The new edition of the White Plains BID Dining Guide (2020) lists all 94 restaurants in the district. There is a restaurant for every palate and price point, from fine dining to fast casual. The guide includes a detailed map of the area.

The White Plains BID also continued its partnership with Professor Warren Lehrer’s senior level Community Design class at Purchase College, SUNY for the fifth year to create highly visible poetry art. The goal of the project is to enliven the downtown with art, thereby creating a more pleasing and vibrant environment.

The works featured in Art in Public Places are graphic and illustrative interpretations of text; the poetry written by Judith Sloan is inspired by White Plains itself and is built on themes of positivity, resilience, and communal hope for the future.

The visual poetry exists on street-level, most recently on the construction site of The Mitchell, a mixed-use, two-tower development that will feature 434 apartment homes and 8,145 square feet of retail space from developer LMC.

“Art brings people together. It is an important part of defining a community and bringing new life to a neighborhood,” said Kristiana Wilson, vice president of development for LMC. “We are honored to help local artists share their works with the residents of White Plains. We look forward to a continued partnership with the White Plains BID as we find new ways to connect The Mitchell and LMC with our new community at large.”

For a copy of the 2020 White Plains BID Dinging Guide, contact the White Plains BID or visit the White Plains BID’s kiosk in City Center on the second floor by the Mamaroneck Avenue entrance.

Learn more about Art in Public Places by taking a free audio-visual tour on the Otocast app or visiting www.wpbid.com/art.