Arrests Made in Car Chase Involving Vehicle Wanted in Fatal Shooting

Two Bronx men were arrested in Putnam Valley last week following a chase with police involving a vehicle allegedly wanted by the New York Police Department in a fatal shooting investigation.

On Sept. 26 at 4:34 p.m., Yorktown Police received an alert that a vehicle being sought was heading north on the Taconic State Parkway approaching Yorktown. Several officers responded to the area and located the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist, and the vehicle was observed exiting at the Bryant Pond Rd. exit, where it drove through a gas station and then got back on the parkway, ignoring police in pursuit. The vehicle then exited at Pudding St. where it was found unoccupied in a private driveway on Lake Shore Dr.

The driver, Shyvarie Hernandez, 40, of the Bronx, was taken into custody shortly after and was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a vehicle in the third degree and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, along with multiple vehicle and traffic summonses.

Meanwhile, Yorktown Police were dealing with a second vehicle that intentionally obstructed officers from pursuing Hernandez by positioning it between the wanted vehicle and officers.

The second vehicle, driven by Austin Torres, 25, of the Bronx, almost collided with several officers and other motorists by operating in a reckless and dangerous manner and then fleeing.

With the State Police, Westchester County Police and Carmel Police also joining the chase, Yorktown Police were able to locate and apprehend Torres in Putnam Valley a short time later.

He was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer and obstructing governmental administration, all misdemeanors, and multiple traffic violations.