Arrest Made in Fatal White Plains Hit-and-Run

White Plains Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Feb. 17 that left one man dead and another with serious injuries.

According to police, Carlos Riera-Ortiz, 41 of White Plains, faces two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Police said Riera-Ortiz struck two pedestrians at the intersection of East Post Road and South Lexington Avenue at 11:38 p.m.

The car was traveling south on South Lexington and the two men were walking on East Post Road when they were struck.

Officers reported that Ricardo Oxa-Cupita, 45, was killed, and a 37-year-old man was in serious condition.

Police recovered Riera-Ortiz’s vehicle, which had heavy front-end damage and no windshield.