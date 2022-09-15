Arrest Made in Death of Peekskill Man from Stab Wounds

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 48-year-old Peekskill man died Wednesday from stab wounds following an altercation at 7 North James St.

According to Peekskill Police, officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:25 a.m. and immediately provided medical assistance to Edward Reeves, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Reeves was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Later in the day at about 11:25 a.m., investigators attempted to speak with a person of interest in the crime at 10 Grant Ave. Police said the unnamed individual became uncooperative and barricaded himself in the home, which he later set on fire.

The individual then exited the home through a second-floor window and was taken into custody by officers. Nobody else was located inside the structure. The Peekskill Fire Department and other fire agencies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are requesting anyone with information to contact them at (914) 737-8000 or by email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com.