Armonk Wellness Boutique Specializing in Hemp-Derived Products

A revised version of this piece is being published because of misleading information in the original version printed in the March 26-Apr. 1 print edition of The Examiner.

By Abigail Weinberg

There’s a new health and wellness trend in town. Research suggests that it can help to reduce inflammation, relieve anxiety and improve sleep. It comes in many forms including: tinctures, balms and teas.

It’s CBD, short for cannabidiol, a compound derived from hemp and it’s on sale in a small shop in Armonk.

Jayni Chase, Chris Singleton and Jason Provost opened The Pharm Stand at 15 Maple Ave . in Armonk on Mar. 1 with the hope that the store would educate visitors about CBD’s potential health benefits.

Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, CBD is non-psychoactive: it doesn’t produce a high. However, research suggests that it contains a range of medicinal properties, and users swear by the results.

Chase, the wife of actor Chevy Chase, began using CBD to treat her rheumatoid arthritis. Adam Sandler, the store’s general manager, who is unrelated to the actor of the same name, found that CBD relieved the pain he felt after three shoulder operations. And Singleton, a marathon runner, uses CBD products to relieve sore muscles.

“I can’t say that it’s going to work for everybody,” Chase said. “But the more I was being helped by CBD, the more I wanted to tell people about it.”

With abundant houseplants, light music and the smell of a eucalyptus mint candle, the vibe at The Pharm Stand is hip boutique. The store welcomes skeptics.

Singleton said that in the first few weeks The Pharm Stand has been open, a dozen customers have stayed for more than an hour, learning about the products in what he calls the shop’s “touch-and-feel educational environment.” In addition, the owners plan to host monthly educational events with healthcare professionals who use CBD in their practices.

The store’s products have benefitted customers with illnesses ranging from fibromyalgia to Tourette syndrome to persistent eczema, Singleton said. Crucially, all products – gel caps, muscle rubs, chocolates, honey, dog treats and more – are lab-tested.

“At least you know you’re getting what you think you’re getting,” Singleton said. “If a manufacturer can’t provide us with the lab, the product doesn’t get sold.”

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts have already jumped on the CBD bandwagon, and Chevy Chase is no exception.

“Chevy is a big CBD fan,” Jayni Chase said. “He likes the Hath patch because it’s very low effort.”

The Pharm Stand carries what the owners maintain is some of the best hemp derived CBD products. Because of misconceptions about CBD, the partners at The Pharm Stand are eager to educate the public.

“CBD or cannabidiol is one of many phytocannabinoids that come from a plant called Cannabis Sativa, often incorrectly, generally categorized as marijuana,” Singleton stated in an email. “CBD is considered one of the non psychoactive phytocannabinoids as compared to THC, THC being the primary psychoactive phytocannabinoid in the cannabis sativa plant. Cannabis sativa can be grown high in THC or lower in THC. When cannabis sativa is grown with significant THC content we typically refer to it as marijuana, which is not a technical term. When cannabis sativa contains less than 0.03 percent THC it is considered to be hemp for regulatory purposes in most parts of the world.”

All of the products sold at The Pharm Stand are sourced from hemp, meaning they contain less than 0.03 percent THC.

“We recognize this is a concept that can be confusing to most people and will continue to provide clarity and education around it,” Singleton said.