Armonk Outdoor Art Show Celebrates 60th Year in Style This Weekend

One of the top ranked art shows in the United States right in the middle of Westchester County returns for a milestone celebration this weekend.

The 60th Armonk Outdoor Art Show will feature a wide array of art, artists, food and activities that has made it a local favorite for decades, and more recently has been discovered by others throughout the country.

This Saturday and Sunday, thousands of patrons and those looking to take in a special event who may not be art connoisseurs will gather on the field at Community Park and browse through rows containing more than 140 artists who practice their craft in an assortment of mediums.

“It’s a great combination of returning favorites, and by that I mean, artists that many people look for year after year and are excited to see what new collections they have, and the first-time exhibitors, which is important to the show and important to us to give our visitors a mix of artists that they are already fans of and artists that they can see for the first time,” said Nicole Blum, who took over as the managing director of the event this year.

One of the goals of the jury that decided which artists of the more than 600 who applied for a spot would get in was variety of style and price point, Blum said.

Of course, without the army of more than 300 local volunteers, in tandem with town departments, it would be difficult for the show to be a reality.

Having such an impressive show for a small town has become a source of pride for Armonk and the Town of North Castle, Blum said.

“This is an annual art show that is nationally recognized, currently ranked number five by Sunshine (Artist) magazine, which is pretty incredible for what can be described as a small town,” Blum said. “Personally, the art show represents community to me.”

Proceeds from the art show go to the Friends of the North Castle Public Library, which helps it raise several hundred thousand dollars each year for programs at the library.

This year, to help celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary, organizers have scheduled a reception and fundraiser this Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. to help promote the event. A pre-exhibition and auction to raise funds will be held at the library’s Armonk branch, located at 19 Whippoorwill Rd. East., and will highlight the “The Art of Storytelling” exhibit at the show.

It consists of an eclectic collection of more than 40 pieces, including the use of books and stories that were used as inspiration.

Information on how to attend the Thursday night reception can be found on the Armonk Outdoor Art Show’s Facebook and Instagram pages and the library’s website.

Along with great art, patrons will have plenty of food and refreshments to satisfy their appetites. Area eateries and food purveyors at the show will include Fortina, DeCicco and Captain Lawrence, Blum said.

There will also be the Family Activity Tent featuring a range of children’s art-related activities and the return of the Byram Hills High School students for the first time since the pandemic.

North Castle Deputy Supervisor Barbara DiGiacinto said she recalled decades ago when the show who was in the parking lot behind Citi Bank and was comprised of nearly exclusively by local artists.

Today, it is a boon to the town that it hosts an event that receives national recognition, she said, lauding the organizers and volunteers for making that happen.

“The attention to detail is just incredible,” DiGiacinto said. “They’re very proud, they’re perfectionists, but again, it’s done for the love of the town, giving back to the town, specifically programs for the library.”

The Armonk Outdoor Art Show is open this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is a rain-or-shine event. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors. Children 18 and under are admitted free. For tickets and more information, visit www.ArmonkOutdoorArtShow.org.

Community Park is located at 205 Business Park Drive in Armonk.