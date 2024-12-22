Area’s Newest Bookstore Opens to Enthusiastic Reception in Bedford

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Books have always been a significant part of Fran Hauser’s life.

Reading was one of Hauser’s favorite activities starting as a child, and in the last six years she is a twice-published author. She also created Bookbound, a platform that helps non-fiction writers launch their careers.

A former Fortune 500 executive and a startup investor, Hauser recently embarked on her latest venture – and naturally it revolves around books. On Dec. 10, she held the grand opening for Bedford Books, a cozy 1,100-square foot bookstore in the heart of Bedford Village. It is believed to be the first bookstore ever in the hamlet.

It was something Hauser had thought about previously, and when the space on Court Road became available, she pulled together all the elements in a matter of months.

“I wanted to do this so badly,” Hauser said of when the opportunity presented itself. “It is a perfect location. I always wanted to open a bookstore (but) I had so much on my plate. I had just signed a book deal; I had participated in a start-up.

“My concern was am I going to be able to do this. I think I just had this moment where I said to myself, if I don’t do this, I’ll regret it. So at some point in my life, I’m going to have to do this.”

Hauser said she hopes that the shop, which is around the corner from Route 22 and in an area with an assortment of other independent businesses, can be sort of an informal community meeting place. In the coming months Hauser is planning to hold special events, such as a salon series, author talks and meet-and-greets.

The store’s shelves are stocked with books on a wide variety of subject matter, including a children’s book section. The space is broken down by genre – fiction, including historical fiction, sci-fi, short stories and thrillers, and non-fiction, young adult titles and plenty more.

“We have a little bit of everything,” said Hauser author of “The Myth of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate,” released in 2018, and “Embrace the Work, Lover Your Career” in 2022. “We have something for everyone.”

Hauser’s goal was to open Bedford Books in time for the holiday season, and despite having just a few short months, she reached that objective earlier this month. Her self-imposed deadline helped make it happen, since there was less time to procrastinate, she said.

Despite last month’s opening of Barnes & Noble in Mount Kisco, Hauser said she is unconcerned about oversaturation in the area. Additional foot traffic is also being driven to the block with the recent opening across the street of Mast Market, the coffee and chocolate shop that formerly called Mount Kisco home.

Nearly every downtown could benefit from a bookstore, Hauser noted, and many people still enjoy have a hard copy in their hands.

“I think were was a surge in book reading and book buying during COVID because that was something when you were stuck at home. What were we going to do, so there was that,” Hauser said. “There was a huge uptick during COVID and it’s lasted. It’s so nice to see.”

Hauser, a Bedford resident, is employing eight part-time workers to man the shop along with her own efforts. It is open six days a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While Hauser still has a lot on her plate, she wants Bedford Books to become a fixture in the community for years to come.

“I really want this bookstore to outlive my participation in it,” Hauser said. “It really is something for Bedford; it’s for the community, and I think people are feeling that because there’s lots of talk.”

Bedford Books is located at 13 Court Rd. in Bedford Village. For more information, including for a schedule of special events in the upcoming year, visit www.bedfordbooks.shop.