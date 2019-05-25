Area Memorial Day Ceremonies and Parades

Sunday, May 26

American Legion Post 112 in Hawthorne will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony and concert at Mount Pleasant Town Hall at 2 p.m. The event will honor local fallen heroes and Medal of Honor recipients. Also, the Streets of the Bronx will be performing. Mount Pleasant Town hall is located at 1 Town Hall Plaza in Valhalla.

Monday, May 27

Valhalla: American Legion Post 1038 will hold its annual parade, a Valhalla tradition since before World War II. The parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. at Westlake Drive behind the Valhalla Methodist Church and will head south on Columbus Avenue. It will be followed by a ceremony at the Village Green gazebo at 10 a.m. Hot dogs, ice cream and refreshments will be served after the ceremony at American Legion Post 1038. Everyone is welcome.

Pleasantville: Parade participants will assemble at Bedford Road School at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and heads to Memorial Plaza where it will be followed by a ceremony.

New Castle: Ceremonies will begin at the Victory Corners Monument at King Street and Bedford Road at 10:30 a.m. with clergy, parade marshals, town officials, veterans and a bugler. At 11 a.m., the parade will step off from Ridgewood Terrace on Bedford Road, proceed along Route 117 to King Street to South Greeley Avenue and ending at Memorial Circle at the Chappaqua train station.

Thornwood: The Memorial Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the monuments located at the Old Thornwood Railroad Station. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony by the Gilbert Rauh American Legion Post No. 1574 at the Legion Hall located at 52 Garrigan Ave. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Legion Hall.

Thursday, May 30

Mount Kisco: The village will continue holding its parade down Main Street to Village Hall on the traditional day. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the American Legion, 1 Legion Way, at 6:30 p.m.

North Castle: The town will hold its ceremony at American Legion Post 1097, located at 35 Bedford Rd. next door to Town Hall. It is scheduled for 5 p.m.