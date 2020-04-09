Area First Responders Celebrate Tireless Efforts of NWH Staff

By Lindsay Emery

First responders from across the county came together to celebrate Northern Westchester Hospital staff with cheers and applause, as workers started and ended their shifts early Wednesday evening.

Fire engines, ambulances, police cars and vehicles had their flashing lights turned on in solidarity to show support for the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle. Every worker that entered or exited the hospital was greeted with resounding applause, whoops and cheers.

Members of the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps handed out ice cream sandwiches to all hospitals workers who wanted one.

“It has been incredibly emotional and touching for us to feel the support and the love of the community,” said Dr. Sherri Sandel, associate chief medical officer. “For all of us, it’s been a really tough road.”

First responders held signs that read, “NWH Staff: The Real Heroes” and “Thank U NWH, We Glove You.”

Fire Chief David Hughes’ wife is a nurse at the hospital. He said that his second assistant, Matt Hollis, came up with the idea to bring the emergency services personnel together to celebrate those who work at Northern Westchester.

“It’s something that needs to be done for everybody,” Hughes said. “This is just bringing everybody together so it’s very important that we do this for the entire community.”

Hollis sent out e-mails across northern Westchester to gather support from various emergency services. Among the communities that had their departments participate included Mount Kisco, Bedford Hills, Bedford Village, Pound Ridge, Pleasantville, Millwood, Ossining, Croton-on-Hudson, Mount Kisco Ambulance Corps Inc., Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Katonah Ambulance, Katonah Fire Department and Armonk, Hughes said.

Hughes estimated around 200 people attended. At 7 p.m., the Mount Kisco Fire Department was the first of a long line of departments that sounded their sirens and blasted their horns for a minute in tribute to the hard work that the healthcare providers do every day.

“What I find so remarkable about this is that the first responders who perpetually put themselves on the line are here to support the doctors, the nurses, the hospital staff, who are taking on that role now,” said Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich.

Northern Westchester Hospital Executive Director Derek Anderson said the staff was touched by the event.

“You can see on the faces of the nurses and the respiratory therapists and the people leaving and coming, Anderson said. “This is really making a difference. It means a lot that they’re being supported by so many people in this community.”

Even though Head of Human Resources, Richard Mellor, has been at Northern Westchester for just three months, he was impressed by the community demonstrating appreciation for what the hospital and its staff does.

“I think it’s just an enormous opportunity for the community to show what amazing work that all the staff are doing to make a difference for all the people in the community,” Mellor said. “It’s awe-inspiring to know that so many people have taken the trouble to show how much they care for the staff and the patients.”

As nightfall descended and people started to leave, an emergency helicopter flew over the hospital, flashing its bright lights. The fire engines responded with a few last horn honks and sirens.

“It’s been over a month of doing this now and we’re tired,” Sandel said. “It’s been difficult, and like I said, to feel the support that we don’t hear every day as our patients are so sick, means so much. Many people are coming in crying when they see it and the crying is from the support.”