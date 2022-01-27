Arc Stages Upcoming Production to Challenge Audience on Truth, Faith

From the time that Adam Cohen first saw the Michael John LaChiusa musical “See What I Wanna See” after its 2005 debut, the music and the story has never left him. Cohen, the artistic director at Pleasantville’s Arc Stages, now has the chance, starting on Feb. 4, to provide local theater-goers with the same impact he felt about 16 years ago when the next presentation of his theater company’s professional wing opens for a three-weekend, seven-performance engagement.

The challenging two-act musical, which involves a murder in New York’s Central Park in 1951 for the first act, and about 50 years later, a priest losing his faith in the second act, will make audiences sit up and take notice, asking themselves to define truth, a timely topic in 2022.

“There are facts that are facts. Truth is a much deeper thing, and I think every story has many sides and truth does, to some degree, as well,” Cohen explained. “You have to listen to everyone and at least give everyone that kind of respect and dignity, and I feel like we don’t do that as a society anymore. I’m not just pointing out the left-right thing going on (in politics). It’s deeper than that, although it’s part of it.”

The show, directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin, is buoyed by LaChiusa’s composition. As preparations continue for next week’s opening, Cohen and Martin said the five-member cast has been beautifully executing the musical’s intricacies during rehearsals. The cast will be accompanied by a five-piece band under the musical direction of Marcus Baker.

“I don’t see how you can walk out of this show and not be – several things – a little disturbed, a little hopeful,” Martin said. “It’s not a feel-good, you-don’t-have-to-do-anything-as-an-audience-member (production). It sort of washes over you, and it did with me when I first read it, and I had not even seen it.”

The cast is comprised of all New York City-based professional actors – Becca Ayers, Joe Chisholm, Cooper Grodin, Trevor Martin and Allie Seibold. Each plays multiple characters over the course of the two acts.

Chisholm said LaChiusa’s music is gorgeous but incredibly complicated; however, the show also provides the audience and cast with a subject matter that is rich and relevant although written in a different time.

“I highlighted this before we started, is how pertinent to right now it is because the past two years our society has gone through this intense grieving process and a crisis of faith kind of naturally, and it’s amazing that (LaChiusa) wrote this for a very different event,” Chisholm said. “But it still speaks, and I think it speaks to a lot of this kind of existential question we all accept, alone in our apartments the last two years.”

Cast member Trevor Martin said he knew little of the show before auditioning and didn’t realize how effective the music and the storyline are.

“It’s very operatic, honestly,” he said. “It feels very much like a small chamber opera and we’re all singing our own parts. There’s not an ensemble, so you just have to hold onto your part and don’t let go.”

Adding to the challenges of a complex production has been the observance of COVID-19 protocols through rehearsals and in the upcoming performances. Cohen said most of the rehearsing has been with the actors in masks. They are tested multiple times a week and must be vaccinated.

There is also blue tape toward the front of the stage so the actors, who will be unmasked during the performances, will be a safe distance from the audience in the roughly 100-seat theater.

“They’re so grateful to be working,” Martin, the show’s director, said. “It’s not an easy time for actors right now – or producers. The industry’s shows are closing down; people aren’t even starting up their season.”

Audience members must show proof of vaccination or receipt of a booster shot within the past six months to gain admittance and must wear a mask.

Performances of “See What I Wanna See” will be at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. There is one matinee on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for students and $28 for seniors.

For tickets and more information, call 914-747-6206 or visit www.arcstages.org. Arc Stages is located at 147 Wheeler Ave. in Pleasantville.