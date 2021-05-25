Antonio (Tony) Carozza, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully on May 22 at the age of 87.

Tony was born and raised in a small town called Palena in the Abruzzo region of Italy. He came to the United States at the age of 20 with his father and three of his siblings and settled in Pennsylvania. After his mother and two youngest siblings joined them, the family moved to Yonkers.

It was in New York that Tony met his wife, Giovanna (who is also from Italy), and they spent the next 58 years together raising a family and enjoying a simple life surrounded by friends and family. In 1984, Tony and his family moved to Pleasantville where he lived the remainder of his life.

Tony was a hard-working man, and worked in construction and at General Motors, retiring after 30 years.

Tony is survived by his wife, Giovanna; son Raymond; daughter Ariane; five grandchildren, Christian (CJ), Katherine, Courtney, Connor and Jacob; and five siblings, Nina, Pete, Lou, Julia and Mario. He lived a wonderful life and was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

The viewing will be held this Tuesday, May 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church, located at 431 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W. Stevens Ave. in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tony’s memory to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.