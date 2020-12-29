Antoinette (Toni) Emerson, 89, died on Dec. 26 at Waterview Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Purdys. She was the daughter of Santina and Michael Aucello.

Toni was employed at IBM for many years in public relations. Upon retiring from IBM, she joined Vincent & Whittemore and later Houlihan Lawrence as a real estate agent. During her time there, she served as president of the Westchester County Board of Realtors. She had a great concern for the residents of Pleasantville and volunteered her time in various organizations including the Lions Club, the Pleasantville Farmers Market and the Chamber of Commerce. She was also president of the Pleasantville Country Club. Toni was always willing to do whatever was needed.

Toni is survived by her two sisters, Beatrice Centonze of Stamford, Conn. and Connie Jakola (Al) of Katonah; her niece, Allison Centonze, and nephew Michael Centonze (Dolly), whom she adored; cousins Grace Baer and Maria Aucello; along with other family members and close friends Lydia and Michael Petrizzelli.

Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.