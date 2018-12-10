Anti-Semitic Posters Found at SUNY Purchase

Posters with anti-Semitic images were found at SUNY Purchase on Sunday.

University police have identified a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The posters, found at various locations on the Harrison campus, had images of Hitler and swastikas.

“I was deeply troubled to learn about the discovery of neo-Nazi posters at SUNY Purchase, especially as Jews across the world came together for the Festival of Lights, a celebration of the triumph of the Jewish people over persecution,” Congresswoman Nita Lowey remarked in a prepared statement. “It is with that same resolve and courage in which the Jews prevailed that we today must confront the disturbing rise of anti-Semitism at home and abroad.”

The state police Hate Crimes Unit is also reportedly investigating. Incidents of anti-Semitism are on the rise across the country, as are hate crimes more broadly. For example, hate crime incidents targeting Jews and Jewish institutions in the U.S. spiked about 37 percent between 2016 and 2017, according to F.B.I. data.