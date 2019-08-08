Anthony’s Deli, Mahopac

Anthony Vitale has been in the deli business most of his life. And the key to a successful establishment comes down to one thing in his mind: food.

Vitale, who has owned Anthony’s Deli since he opened it in 2006 in Mahopac, knows preparing top quality food is the most important part of any eatery. Serving a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner sandwiches and meals, much of the food at Anthony’s Deli is homemade, including fresh mozzarella, chicken cutlet, eggplant and salads.

“You really can’t get that in too many places, we make it all, we make everything,” Vitale said. “Buy everything fresh, go to the market everyday and all the food is just unbelievably good food.”

The deli has a name for every sandwich is serves, including naming them after superheroes like the Incredible Hulk and Iron Man and after sports teams like the Yankees and Mets.

And the deli also tries to accommodate every type of customer including those watching their calorie intake and those that want to bulk up.

“We have it all,” Vitale, a 30-year Mahopac resident, said.

The most poplar sandwich in the deli is none other than the Anthony Special, which consists of a chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and a balsamic glaze.

“We sell more Anthony Specials than McDonalds sells Big Macs,” Vitale said.

Vitale’s family has been in the food business for decades. They once owned a pastry and candy shop in Harlem in the 1960s and then the family moved to Yonkers to open a deli.

After taking a hiatus from the food business, Vitale was determined to find a spot in Mahopac to open a new deli. He likes his location because people will pick up food before they head to the lake during the summer.

While Anthony’s Deli is always changing to keep up with the times, quality food where there is something for everyone remains a constant.

“If people love the food they keep coming back,” Vitale said. “It’s a good satisfaction if they really like it and they keep coming back.”

Anthony’s Deli is located in 890 South Lake Boulevard in Mahopac and its phone number is 845-628-0322.