Anthony Haruch, formerly of Mahopac and Somers, died on July 5 from COVID-19. He was 94.

The last of six siblings and a lifelong bachelor, he devoted his life to art education. Haruch received his bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Buffalo and his master’s from Columbia University and spent his career teaching in the Mahopac Central School District. In retirement, he continued educating, publishing teaching materials and teaching jewelry making.

He traveled extensively and was devoted to underrepresented groups, including American folk art and aboriginal art of Australia and New Zealand. He is remembered fondly by many of his former students and helped influence numerous careers.

Haruch is survived by his niece, Bonnie Haruch, of Pendleton, Ind.; great-nephews Kyle Kenyon of Sutton, Mass. and Cory Kenyon of Worcester, Mass.; and great-niece Kyra Kenyon of Fishers, Ind.