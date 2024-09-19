Annual Walk Slated for Sunday to Raise Awareness for Colon Cancer

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

Leslie Grace Mansell was a beloved substitute teacher in the Lakeland School District who lived a healthy lifestyle.

After feeling a bit fatigued, she decided to see a doctor. Her bloodwork revealed she was suffering from anemia and her doctor recommended she get a colonoscopy since she was overdue for the procedure.

With no significant symptoms, the 51-year-old Cortlandt resident was diagnosed in January 2017 with stage 4 colon cancer. It was discovered she had a tumor growing that had been spreading for years.

“We were in complete shock,” said Dan Mansell, Leslie’s husband. “You’re in a room with a doctor and you ask questions, and you ask what now? He said, just enjoy life. Live life.”

Leslie continued to live life like she normally did while battling the disease. The mother of three died two years and four months later on Apr. 24, 2019, at the age of 53.

More than 700 people attended her wake to express their condolences – an overwhelming outpouring that Dan Mansell said really hit home.

“She affected so many people,” he said. “To me, it struck a chord that you can’t replace someone like that. The world needs more people like her. She had a motto that kindness mattered.”

Eight months later, one of Leslie’s best friends, Michelle Skelly, suggested something should be done to memorialize Leslie.

In five weeks, Dan said a small group of people organized a 5K run/walk at FDR State Park in Yorktown, which was attended by about 225 people and raised $24,000 for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The run/walk has been held every year since. To date, more than $135,000 has been donated.

“It’s been a journey,” Dan said. “We just felt this was a great thing to do. It’s been remarkable.”

The sixth annual Leslie Grace Mansell 5K at FDR State Park will be held this Sunday, Sept. 22. Festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m.

With colon cancer now the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women and late-stage diagnoses occurring at younger ages, Dan said the main message of the event is to urge people to get screened.

“Early screening leads to early detection, which leads to better outcomes,” he stressed. “It’s a slow growing cancer.”

He noted if colon cancer is detected in stages 1 to 3, the chances of survival range from 90 to 70 percent. Once it reaches stage 4, the chances of survival plunge to between 10 and 15 percent.

“You never really prepare yourself for it. You never think it’s going to happen,” Dan said.

Besides the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a portion of the funds raised at the walk are donated to the Cancer Support Community Greater NY & CT at Gilda’s Club.

For further information on the walk, e-mail mscotti@ccalliance.org. Registration can be completed online or in person the day of the event.