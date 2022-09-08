Annual Oktoberfest Returning to Putnam Valley This Weekend

We are part of The Trust Project

The German-American Social Club of Peekskill will be presenting its annual Oktoberfest this weekend in Putnam Valley.

The two-day event will be held, rain or shine, Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 from noon to 7 p.m. at 11 Kramers Pond Rd. The cost is $10 for adults, with children 14 and younger admitted free with an adult.

A variety of German and American food will be available for purchase, including potato pancakes, funnel cakes, pretzels, roasted chicken, German potato salad, frankfurters, and spaetzle and gravy, along with a Viennese café inside the clubhouse.

Domestic and imported beer will be on tap, including Hofbrau and Spaten beer, and Marzenbier. Mixed drinks will be sold in the clubhouse bar, and there will be a Jagermeister, Fireball and Shot Ski tent.

A beer stein holding contest is scheduled Saturday at 7 p.m. Kids activities will be offered both days, including a bounce house, and cornhole will be played.

There will also be ongoing entertainment, with music by the Heimat Klange Orchestra both days, Erich Baal on Saturday and Joe Unger on Sunday.