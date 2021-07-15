Annual Lake Day Event at Mohegan Lake Scheduled For This Weekend

The popular Lake Day at Mohegan Lake, scheduled for Saturday, July 17, is an annual family fun day of fishing derbies, boat races, hiking, live music, Thai dancing and more.

The event, which is free and open to the public to participate in all events at beaches around the lake, is sponsored by the volunteer group Mohegan Lake Improvement District (MLID), which maintains the lake’s environment and preserves its history.

“Throughout the year, we actively work hard to maintain the health of our lake so everyone can enjoy it, especially on Lake Day,” said Ken Belfer, President of MLID. “And although we missed a year, we are back.”

A special “Water Taxi” will shuttle folks between beaches to partake in special events and admire decorations on each beach ving for the Lake Day Trophy for best decorations. Visitors can participate in the boat parade with their decorated boats: kayak, canoe, stand-up paddle board.

July 18 is set as the rain date.

Throughout the weekend:

Scavenger Hunt: Monday, 12 July–Sunday, 18 July. Learn about our local history and environment! Clues/directions will be posted on our website: https://moheganlake.org/. There will be a land-based scavenger hunt and a water-based scavenger hunt. Take a selfie by each clue, and email them to LakeMohegan@gmail.com. Participants who complete set of clues will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Fishing Derby: Friday, July 16 – Sunday, July 18. Bring a camera and a ruler to capture proof and the size of your catch, and email your photo to LakeMohegan@gmail.com. Adults must have a valid fishing license. A prize will be awarded for the largest catch.

Lake Day Schedule

9–10 a.m.: Hike with Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater – Rock Hill Park—Corner of Cabot and Horton

9:30–11 a.m.: Kids’ Fishing Derby – Mohegan Beach Park—3338 Lakeshore Dr.

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Boat Parade Launch and Kids’ Games – Mohegan Highlands—3365 Mohegan Ave.

2–3:30 p.m.: Bagpipes, Thai Dancing, Art on the Lake, Kids’ Scavenger/Treasure Hunt Lake Mohegan Park—3250 Lakefront Ave.

4–5:30 p.m.: Wildlife Encounter with “Ranger Rick” – Amazon Beach Park—1610 Wenonah Trail

5–8 p.m.: Wrappers Delight Food Truck – Mohegan Colony—3094 Oak Street

6–8:30 p.m.: Open Mic, Music & Storytelling Performances Mohegan Colony—3094 Oak Street

8:45 p.m.: Chinese Floating Lanterns – Mohegan Colony—3094 Oak Street

9 pm: Outdoor Family-Friendly Movie – Mohegan Colony—3094 Oak Street