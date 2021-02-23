Annette Mustich died peacefully at her Pleasantville home on Feb. 20 in the presence of her family. She was 91.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Jimmy, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage, and their two children, Cathy Guy and Jim Mustich Jr.

Born in the Bronx on June 20, 1929, to Catherine and Frank DiStasio, Annette attended Evander Childs High School and worked as a young woman at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Manhattan. On Sept. 30, 1950, she married Jimmy, her high school sweetheart. The couple moved to Pleasantville in 1957 and, in homes on Marble Avenue and Mountain Road, lived there ever since.

Annette was a devoted mother and a source of love and strength not only to her own children but to nearly every young person who came into her orbit. She was a treasured friend to many. A superb cook, she commanded the kitchen not only at home but during lunch hours at Jim and Dom’s Bar and Grill on Marble Avenue, the family business during the 1960s, an establishment which brought many new friends into her warm embrace.

After raising her children, Annette returned to school to complete an associate’s degree in recreation leadership at Westchester Community College in support of her mid-life career in recreation. As director of the Pleasantville summer day camp and then as a leader of senior citizens programs in Briarcliff Manor, Annette shared the resourcefulness of her mind and the generosity of her spirit with children and adults across the generations, forming countless bonds of friendship and support. Her family was always first in her affection, and she lavished love and radiance on Cathy, Jim Jr. and their families.

In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by grandsons David Guy and Nick Guy and great-grandsons Rocky and Reza Guy; by daughter-in-law Margot Greenbaum Mustich and granddaughters Emma Mustich Coburn and Iris Mustich, son-in-law Michael Coburn and great-grandson Charlie Coburn. She was predeceased by a brother, Anthony DiStasio.

Annette was a voracious reader and adored the ocean, and she passed her passion for books and the beach on to her children and grandchildren. She would want everyone who knew her to celebrate her life with the joy and fortitude she brought to it, and to get on with their own lives in the same spirit.

A memorial service will be held sometime in the future. The family asks that any donations made in her name be directed to Hospice of Westchester, whose caregivers blessed her last days with their good graces (https://hospiceofwestchester.org/donate-today/).