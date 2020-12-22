Andrew Joel Panken of Ossining passed away on Dec. 13 at his residence.

Andrew was born in Mount Kisco on May 14, 1993, and is the son of Marc E. Panken and Carole Simonetti.

He came into this world on a Friday along with his brother Daniel John. Andrew was born and raised and lived his large life in Ossining. He was a graduate of Ossining High School, Class of 2011, and Westchester Community College, Class of 2017. He loved his five years of varsity wrestling, as well as his years playing football, lacrosse and golf at Ossining High School.

Andrew was a dedicated, active member of the Ossining Fire Department, where he held many positions, most recently as foreman of Washington Hook & Ladder Co. # 2 (Tower Ladder 42). He enjoyed his volunteer work at the fire department and the brothers and sisters it brought into his life. He so loved his volunteer firefighting, that he aspired to be a full-time firefighter and dedicated the last few years of his life toward that end.

He was a friend to many, and his warm, loving smile, generosity of spirit and his embraces were legendary to all who received them. Andrew lived his short life by the words “It’s a beautiful day,” which were tattooed on his ribs. This would be the first of many tattoos, all added with meaning and love.

Andrew is survived by his parents; his grandmother, Rita Simonetti; his brothers, Evan (and wife Tianna) and Daniel; his Uncle John and Aunt Marjorie; and a large loving family and a wide circle of friends, as well as the love of his life, Zoe Fendrich.