And Down the Stretch They Come, Sectional Playoffs to Begin

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Parity has been the issue most Section 1 coaches have been preaching as we head into the final week of the regular season. Playoff seeds were on the line through last night (Monday) when many teams were playing their final regular season games, so the projections below (courtesy of KDJ Media) are subject to change at tonight’s (Tuesday) seed meeting, but Kevin Devaney’s bracketology is as good as it gets when it comes to predicting the future. Here’s what the crystal ball says as we prep for the playoffs.

CLASS AA

Reaching the finals will be difficult, especially if you’re on Tappan Zee’s side of the bracket. The state-ranked (No.8) Dutchmen have won 11 in a row since falling, 1-0, to NYS Class A runner-up BYRAM HILLS, which remains the cream of the crop as the fourth-ranked Class A team in the state before falling to Section 9’s Beacon, ranked No.9, which was one of those games where Bobcat Coach Matty Allen rolled out a ton of players for extra playing time. The Bobcats (11-1-3 overall) may see Beacon again in the state playoffs should Byram bounce into the state tourney and the Bulldogs find their way past No.6 Lourdes, which won’t be easy in the Section 9 playoffs.

“That loss was actually a good thing,” Allen admitted. “We didn’t need to go into the tournament undefeated. That relieves some of the pressure, so we’re okay with that.”

Tappan Zee appears to be the No.1 seed but it was also revealed that Class A SOMERS’ 1-0 win on Sept. 9 over AA PEEKSKILL was overturned due to a player technicality, which moves the state-ranked (No.11) Red Devils to the No.2 seed #WeShallSee.

Either way, Class AA is nuts!

CARMEL (5-3-7, the current No.9 seed) tied AAA RCK, 4-4, and AA MAHOPAC, 0-0, before falling to surging AAA Arlington, 2-1, who nobody wants to see right now, undefeated in the last nine.

YORKTOWN will attest after its 3-0 loss to the Admirals, which was a scoreless affair for over 60 minutes before the reigning Section 1 champion Admirals pulled away. The Huskers (9-4-2) rebounded quite swiftly in a 2-0 win over AAA John Jay-EF (No.19 in NYS) behind tallies from Ryan Dean and Colin Worden, with an assist from Haniel Flores.

Mahopac, the current No.6 seed, was set to close out its regular season with Yorktown last night, but prior to that the Wolf Pac (8-4-3) tied RCK, 1-1, behind a goal from junior M Aidan Paris-Devane assisted by junior F Oliver Filip, who should make beautiful music together next year. Mahopac also battled Carmel to a scoreless tie Tuesday when both Pac G Connor Sterbens (9 saves) and Carmel keeper Alex Berrardi (8 saves) stood tal between the pipes.

“It’s been a great season so far,” Mahopac Coach Chris Mulholland said prior to Saturday’s 5-0 win over visiting Poughkeepsie. “We have played some really good teams and fought hard to compete with them. Both draws this week were really good games by both teams up and down the field. That kind of pressure and stress helps a ton going into sectionals.”

Against Poughkeepsie, Paris-Devane netted a hat trick while Paulo Miguel (1G, 2A),

Sebastian Bilinski (1G), Victor Beltrami (1A), Servando Gonzalez (1A) and Hayden Biolchini (1A) all found that sheet while Esteban Sanchez (3 saves) earned the shutout.

Carmel’s 4-4 tie with RCK provided a glimmer of what could be Christian Matera (2G), Zach Foltz (2G), Kevin Hernandez (2A) and Casey Maggiolo (1A) broke out in a big way.

HORACE GREELEY (9-2-5) has emerged as a unit with super-high hopes, despite a 1-0 loss to Class AAA WHITE PLAINS, which is on the rise as well behind Tiger sniper Jeremiah Rojas, who scored the game’s lone goal from Alexander Napoli. White Plains, which has gone 4-1-2 over the last seven, saw G Edgar Garcia secure six saves for the shutout, his second in the last three.

In Greeley’s 9-1 win over New Rochelle, Ryder Goodman and A.J. Brenneman each scored twice while Daniel Fioretti, Maxi Kolev, Luke Hollick and Henry Holmquist tallied one apiece.

Greeley finished up the week in a raucous 2-2 come-from-behind tie with host OSSINING Saturday. Goodman (1G, 1A) had a hand in both Quaker goals, Daniel Fioretti had the other and Jack Metzger had an assist. Jesse Behrman had nine saves in the cage. Ossining’s Gabe Robinson (1G, 1A) had a day, assisted by Jason Chunchi.

FOX LANE came up strong Saturday in a 2-1 win over Port Chester behind goals from Kenny Mejia Lopez and Fredy Contreras to improve to 8-4-3.

CLASS A/B

Rye (No.14 in NYS) and Ardsley (No.16) are the only ranked Class A teams from Section 1.

WALTER PANAS has proven to be quite the thorn in LAKELAND’s side this fall, the Panthers sweeping the season series, including Thursday’s 1-0 victory behind a goal from Chase Ferguson, assisted by Jake Burns. Frank Medico had four saves for the shutout.

Panas, the current No.9 seed, also posted a 4-0 win over Class C HALDANE, which could not keep up with a balanced Panther attack, including Rayden Dua (1G), Michael Thompson (1G), Cristiano Ferreira (1G), Jason Hernandez (1G), Gershon Botomswe (1A), Daniel Coello (2A) and Ferguson (1A). Medico needed just two saves for the shutout.

Lakeland, which hadn’t scored a goal in three games, changed formations and delivered a season-saving 2-1 win over Yorktown Saturday behind a pair of goals from junior F Vinny Karaqi off a PK and a Thomas Jorge assist. Husker Patrick Reardon spoiled Oban Rader’s shutout bid with a goal with 1:30 left in the second half.

“I thought Yorktown might have been the best team we played all year, so it took our best effort to come away with the win,” Lakeland Coach Tim Hourahan said. “We played with pride and passion and won this one for ourselves and our community. It was very important to do so after not scoring a goal in our last three games. We needed this.”

WESTLAKE tied Class B BRIARCLIFF, 1-1, when Wildcat Colin Lyden scored unassisted with 5:00 to play, matching Bears sniper Nathaniel Rohde, who scored from Aryan Thanker. Bear G Conall Torres (5 saves) and Wildcat keeper Jozsef Varadi (4 saves).

Briarcliff also posted a 2-0 win over PLEASANTVILLE when Rohde (1G, 1A) and Ethan Anisman tickled the twine and Torres (4 saves) notched another shutout. Eli Snider added an assist.

The Class A Panthers recovered to post a 2-1 win over visiting Class B VALHALLA when Nick Tassier scored twice for the Panthers from Jonah Aghen and Erik Nanaj to offset a goal from Viking Ian Silvero (from Miguel Baldeon). However, Rye Neck had Pleasantville’s number in Saturday’s 4-2 P’Ville setback. Kai Martens-Wallace and Nate Searle scored for the Panthers (8-3-3). The Vikings fell on additional hard times in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Briarcliff, which had three different goal scorers; Sebastian Rohde (1A), Dan Chioccola and Ethan Anisman. Nathaniel Rohde and Jared Epstein each had an assist and Torres (6 saves) locked it down for the shutout.

SOMERS had an otherwise rough week, despite taking a 1-0 decision over Class AA John Jay EF behind a goal from Joe Bojaj. The Tuskers (8-7-1) followed that up in a jaw-dropping, 2-1 loss to John Jay CR and were stripped of a previous win over Peekskill due to a technicality. The Tuskers remain an enigma this season, but nobody wants to see them in the opening round of playoffs.

CROTON (7-7-1) forged a 1-1 tie with North Salem after Bennet Turner scored and G Joseph Nee made eight saves for the Tigers, who are 6-1-1 in the last eight but the competition hasn’t been scary.

CLASS AAA

The teams to beat remain Scarsdale, ranked No.2 in NYS, and North Rockland (No.12), the likely top two seeds, but the powers that be in Dutchess County, notably defending champion Arlington, and RCK are starting to flex some muscle.

After defeating Fox Lane, 2-1, to open the week behind goals from Jeff Yunga and Brando Tuba, OSSINING followed up with a 3-0 win over New Rochelle B, which has the Pride currently holding the No.5 seed after three-point games from Jason Chunchi (1G, 2A) and Tuba (2G, 1A). Kenneth Mejia Lopez scored for the Foxes in the loss to the Pride, which have won three of the last four.

WHITE PLAINS’ 1-0 win over Greeley comes at a time when the Tigers are eclipsing a slow start and peeking at the right time. Alexander Napoli, with composure in the box, spotted Jeremiah Rojas for the game winner with 2:33 left. Charles Reid was said to be a massive presence in the air for White Plains, which has gone 4-1-3 over the last eight, including a 1-1 tie with RCK Saturday. Edgar Garcia made nine saves for the Tigers while DJ Aulbrice got them on the board halfway through the first half. Rojas also scored in the 1-0 loss to Port Chester.

Examiner-Area Super 7 Banger

No.1 Byram Hills (11-1-3) Class A – State-ranked (No.4) and top-seeded Bobcats remain the team to beat in Class A, despite the loss to Section 9’s Beacon. Still think the cream rises in the end.

No.2 Peekskill (13-1-2) Class AA – State-ranked (No.11) Red Devs are unbeaten in last 7 and look as though they can lock up a No.2 seed after being awarded a win over Somers, which was previously a loss.

No.3 Greeley (9-2-5) Class AA – The loss to White Plains was bitter, indeed, but to bounce back with a 2-2 tie on road at Ossining was just plain sweet.

No.4 Ossining (8-3-4) Class AAA – Should hold the No.5/6 seed despite losing to Greeley, wouldn’t want to open up playoffs at home against the Pride.

No.5 Fox Lane (8-4-3) Class AA – Wasn’t the Foxes best week, but after losing to Ossining and tying Ramapo, they closed out strong in the win over visiting Port Chester, which should provide at least a No.8 seed or better for playoffs and a potential home game in Round 1.

No.6 White Plains (6-5-4) Class AAA – Tigers have crept toward No.10 seed after going 4-1-3 in last eight. This Charles Reid kid is some kind of defender.

No.7 Yorktown (9-4-2) Class AA – Huskers looked discombobulated and got the wake-up call they needed in 2-1 loss to Lakeland Saturday.

No.7A Mahopac (8-4-3) Class AA – Wolf Pac’s best season in at least a decade has them staring down a top-6 seed if all shakes out well after going 2-1-2 in last five.

Honorable Mention (in no order)

Somers (8-7-1) Class A – How in the heck does this Tusker unit beat state-ranked (No.19) John Jay EF, 1-0, then lose to three-win John Jay CR, 2-1 #Vexing? Yes, but word is Jay CR had several suspended players return and were formidable, according to sources. The Tuskers will now be lucky to snag the 8-seed and host at least one playoff game, potentially against a solid Panas team.

Lakeland (9-5-1) Class A – Played nearly 80 minutes of their best soccer this season in a 2-1 win over Yorktown Saturday, which snapped a 3-game skid. If not this year, then 2025 should be a wild ride for the youthful Hornets.

Pleasantville (8-3-3) Class A – Loss to Class B Briarcliff is a tad concerning for what could be a 4th-seeded Panther club.

Carmel (5-3-7) Class AA – Another week, another pair of ties, which should be just enough to secure a top-10 seed in what should be a whale of a tournament.

Briarcliff (6-3-6) Class B – Loss to a tough Blind Brook club (No.9 in NYS) will likely give the unbeaten Trojans (9-0-5) the No.2 seed, just behind Keio, ranked No.6 in NYS, and two spots ahead of the 4th-seeded Bears, who, if they can turn these ties into wins, will be a sneaky good play.

Westlake (7-5-4) Class A – The tie with Briarcliff showed the sneaky-good Wildcats are not to be taken lightly.

Panas (5-7-4) Class A – Will the energized Panthers – the team that swept Lakeland, tied Byram Hills and hung tough with TZ – show up for sectionals, or we just gonna get the ho-hum version?