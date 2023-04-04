An Open Letter to Assemblywoman Levenberg on Renaming Trump State Park

Hello Dana,

I disagree that Donald J. Trump State Park should be renamed. He donated the property and it should NOT be renamed.

I am tired of part of our country treating Trump as they have. It is truly a double standard. Anyone with common sense can see we are treating the Democrats one way and the Republicans another way.

It makes me frustrated and sick to see what President Biden and his family are getting away with. They should all be held accountable.

Remember that many people in New York State support Trump. Don’t assume it’s okay with your constituents to spend OUR money on renaming Donald J. Trump State Park.

I am not in favor of this. In addition, there are many more important matters and priorities!

Michele Croft

Cortlandt Manor